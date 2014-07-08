FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's RHB issues $315 mln debt notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes the word “years” after 10 in the second paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - RHB Capital Bhd, Malaysia’s fourth biggest lender, said on Tuesday that its wholly owned banking unit RHB Bank Bhd has issued 1 billion ringgit ($315.5 million) subordinated notes for working capital purposes.

The debt notes, issued for a tenure of 10 non-callable five years with a fixed coupon rate of 4.99 percent per year, is payable semi-annually and were rated AA3 by RAM Rating Services Bhd, according to a local stock exchange filing. ($1 = 3.1700 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier amd David Holmes)

