Malaysia's RHB to raise $674 mln from rights, undergo restructuring
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's RHB to raise $674 mln from rights, undergo restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd plans to raise 2.5 billion ringgit ($674.76 million) in a rights issue and will restructure itself, it said in a statement on Monday.

The rights issue will go towards growing the company and meeting the demands of Basel III, the bank said.

The restructuring will see RHB Bank listed as the group’s holding company, a move aimed to strengthen its capital structure, improve tax efficiency and support its growth in the domestic and foreign markets, the lender said.

The bank said on March 6 that it had sought approval for appoint an unnamed candidate as its next chief executive . ($1 = 3.7050 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
