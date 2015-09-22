MOVES-RHB hires Tay as head of Asian debt syndicate

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (IFR) - Winston Tay has been appointed head of Asian bond syndicate for RHB Group. He took up the job yesterday and is based in Singapore.

Tay reports to Angus Salim Amran, head of Global financial markets. His hire is part of the Malaysian banking group’s plan to increase its regional investment banking footprint outside Malaysia as it serves its local and international clients across ASEAN and greater China.

Tay, who has 15 years of experience in banking, was previously head of syndicate for South-East Asia at Royal Bank of Scotland and at ANZ. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)