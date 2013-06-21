FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia EPF said to consider buying rest of RHB, taps Goldman for advice
June 21, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia EPF said to consider buying rest of RHB, taps Goldman for advice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state pension fund has hired Goldman Sachs to consider its options with the fund’s 41 percent stake in RHB Capital Berhad , according to people familiar with the matter, which include a plan to buy the rest of the bank.

RHB, Malaysia’s fourth-largest bank, has a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. Its second-largest shareholder, Abu Dhabi’s Aabar Investment, holds a 22 percent stake.

Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Aabar were not immediately available to comment. A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

