RHB group names new Islamic banking CEO
July 4, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

RHB group names new Islamic banking CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - RHB Banking Group, Malaysia’s fourth largest bank by assets, on Monday named Adissadikin Ali as the head of its Islamic finance operations, with effect from August 1.

Adissadikin, who was earlier the chief executive of Alkhair International Islamic Bank, will serve as managing director and chief executive of RHB Islamic and as head of the group’s shariah business.

RHB Islamic and RHB Bank are units of RHB Banking group. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

