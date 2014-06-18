FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rheinmetall to sign 2.7 bln euro Algeria military vehicle deal-report
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 18, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall to sign 2.7 bln euro Algeria military vehicle deal-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall is set to sign a 2.7 billion euro ($3.7 billion) deal in the coming weeks for the production of 980 Fuchs 2 military vehicles for Algeria, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.

Germany said this month it would adopt a more cautious approach towards arms exports after a 24 percent surge last year fuelled a domestic debate on military sales.

It was the world’s third-largest arms exporter after the United States and Russia from 2008 to 2012.

Handelsblatt said the contract for the Fuchs 2 armoured personnel carriers is part of a bundle of deals with the north African country worth 10 billion euros for German companies including ThyssenKrupp and Daimler.

ThyssenKrupp will deliver two frigates, while Daimler will be a technology partner for the production of trucks and military vehicles, the paper reported.

Officials at the three companies were not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

A spokesman for the German economy ministry declined to comment.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.