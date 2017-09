MUNICH, Germany, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall plans to issue new shares representing up to 10 percent of its current capital to finance growth in both its defence and automotive divisions and strengthen its financial position, it said on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall said the new shares would be offered exclusively to institutional investors by means of a private placement using an accelerated bookbuilding process. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)