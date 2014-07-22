FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rheinmetall to form fourth JV with China's Hasco - Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 22, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall to form fourth JV with China's Hasco - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall plans to shift a unit making aluminium engine blocks to a joint venture with China’s Hasco to help finance growth at its automotive business, its chief executive, Armin Papperger, told a German newspaper.

“We will contribute our subsidiary KS Aluminium-Technologie to a joint venture with Hasco,” daily Handelsblatt quoted Papperger as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

Hasco - which is about 60-percent owned by automotive group SAIC - will inject capital into the 50-50 joint venture, the paper said.

Rheinmetall and Hasco already have three joint ventures making, among other products, pistons and cylinder heads.

KS Aluminium-Technologie has about 1,000 employees and generates annual revenue of 200 million euros ($270.5 million).

$1 = 0.7394 Euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.