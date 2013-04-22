FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall affiliate sets up auto pump JV in China
April 22, 2013

Rheinmetall affiliate sets up auto pump JV in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - German industrial group Rheinmetall said one of its affiliate companies has set up a joint venture with a Chinese partner to make and market pumps for the automotive sector.

Pierburg Pump Technology GmbH has joined with Shanghai Xingfu Motorcycle Co., Ltd., which belongs to Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (SAIC Group), to set up the joint venture, Rheinmetall said in a statement on Monday.

Each party holds a 50-percent stake in the new Shanghai-based venture, called Pierburg Huayu Pump Technology Co., Ltd, Rheinmetall said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

