Rheinmetall receives 70 mln euro German military contract
August 8, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall receives 70 mln euro German military contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Defence firm Rheinmetall said on Friday Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, extended its service contract for a combat training facility in eastern Europe by four years to 2018.

Rheinmetall said the Bundeswehr contract was worth around 70 million euros ($94 million), though the exact amount would depend on the Bundeswehr’s utilisation.

The news comes a day after Rheinmetall was forced to slash its full-year outlook this week after the German government withdrew its approval for a contract with Russia.

As part of the Bundeswehr deal, Rheinmetall will provide maintenance and repair of computer hardware, tactical vehicles such as SUVs and battle tanks, communications networks and laser duel simulators.

$1 = 0.7473 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

