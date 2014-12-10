FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall unit fined 37 mln euros in Greek bribery probe
December 10, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall unit fined 37 mln euros in Greek bribery probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall said one of its subsidiaries agreed to pay a fine to end a criminal investigation of suspected bribery payments during arms deals in Greece.

The fine imposed on Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH (RDE) by the senior prosecutor of Bremen, the northern German city where the unit is based, comes to 37.07 million euros ($46.01 million), Rheinmetall said on Wednesday.

Of that, 36.77 million euros are allocated to the confiscation of profits, which can be applied towards tax, it said.

The investigation was part of a wide-ranging corruption inquiry into arms procurement in Greece.

$1 = 0.8057 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
