Rheinmetall: IPO of car parts unit still an option
March 21, 2012

Rheinmetall: IPO of car parts unit still an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall said on Wednesday that floating its automotive parts supply division remained an option that it would weigh depending on stock market developments.

The group, which is also a defence contractor, said in January that its plan for an initial public offering of the automotive division remained on hold due to volatile markets.

Rheinmetall also said on Wednesday that it expects 2012 sales to rise to 4.9 billion euros ($6.5 billion), up from 4.5 billion last year.

Earnings before interest and tax in 2012 should be at about last year’s level of 354 million euros, it added.

$1 = 0.7564 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

