FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German industrial group Rheinmetall plans to float its auto parts division KSPG on the stock exchange in the first half of this year to focus on its military defense business.

“Rheinmetall will initially remain majority shareholder in KSPG, but intends to give up control of the company in steps,” the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)