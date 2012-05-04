FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall to announce KSPG IPO next week -sources
May 4, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Rheinmetall to announce KSPG IPO next week -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German industrial group Rheinmetall is set to publish the intention to float for its automotive parts division Kolbenschmidt Pierburg on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.

Rheinmetall values Kolbenschmidt at around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and is likely to sell about 50 percent of the company, the people said.

The unit specialises in emissions components as well as pistons, engine blocks and bearings.

Rheinmetall was not immediately available for comment.

The Duesseldorf-based group has mandated Deutsche Bank , Commerzbank and Merrill Lynch to run the offering, along with Barclays and UniCredit . ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze)

