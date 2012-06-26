FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rheinmetall puts IPO of automotive unit on hold
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 26, 2012 / 8:22 AM / in 5 years

Rheinmetall puts IPO of automotive unit on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German industrial group Rheinmetall on Tuesday shelved plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its auto parts division KSPG until an “appropriate time”, due to euro zone market volatility.

“Over the past weeks, capital markets as well as the economic and political situation in the eurozone have not stabilised to a degree necessary for an IPO,” Rheinmetall said in a statement.

Rheinmetall said an IPO remains an option.

Last July, Rheinmetall announced that it was exploring an IPO of KSPG.

Reporting By Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.