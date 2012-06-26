Rheinmetall puts IPO of automotive unit on hold

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German industrial group Rheinmetall on Tuesday shelved plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its auto parts division KSPG until an “appropriate time”, due to euro zone market volatility.

“Over the past weeks, capital markets as well as the economic and political situation in the eurozone have not stabilised to a degree necessary for an IPO,” Rheinmetall said in a statement.

Rheinmetall said an IPO remains an option.

Last July, Rheinmetall announced that it was exploring an IPO of KSPG.