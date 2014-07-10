FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Rheinmetall interested in tank maker KMW - paper
July 10, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Rheinmetall interested in tank maker KMW - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall is interested in making a takeover offer for German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, which is in merger talks with French arms maker Nexter, a German paper reported.

There has been contact at the highest management level, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources, in an advance copy of an article to be published in its Friday edition.

Automotive and defence components maker Rheinmetall, which has previously tried to initiate merger talks with KMW, declined to comment on Thursday.

KMW and state-owned Nexter announced earlier this month they were in talks to merge in a deal which would create Europe’s biggest maker of tanks and other ground armaments.

Analysts have said any KMW-Nexter deal could disadvantage Rheinmetall and that it would possibly have to seek a three-way tie-up with KMW and Nexter. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Anneli Palmen, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
