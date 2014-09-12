Rheinmetall eyes rival KMW and Thyssen submarine arm-Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German tank manufacturer Rheinmetall is interested in a takeover of rival Krauss Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Thyssenkrupp’s submarine business, German daily Handelsblatt said on Friday, citing unnamed company sources.

Rheinmetall wants to bulk up in response to efforts by KMW to combine with French rival Nexter, the paper said.

Rheinmetall was not immediately available for comment.

As a way to finance the deal, Rheinmetall could sell its automotive division Kolbenschmidt Pierburg (IPO-KSGP.F) to Thyssen, the paper also said.

In exchange, Rheinmetall could buy ThyssenKrupp’s submarine manufacturing division HDW, the paper said, adding Rheinmetall could also buy Airbus units Atlas Elektronik or Optronics. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)