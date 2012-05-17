UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall awaits Greek vote for KSPG IPO-sources

* Decision to be made no later than end-June - sources

* IPO to happen before the summer break - spokesman (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - German industrial group Rheinmetall will wait for the results of the new Greek elections before making a final decision on whether to float its auto parts division KSPG, company sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The company had said that it planned to float KSPG in the first half of this year but sources said a decision will now come no later than the end of June.

Greece is due to hold new elections on June 17 after an inconclusive election on May 6 when parties opposed to the austerity terms of Greece’s international bailout did well.

Worries about a potential exit of Greece from the euro zone have hit markets in recent weeks, leading Germany’s benchmark DAX index to fall almost 4 percent over the last 10 days. This has also clouded the prospects for new listings.

“In light of the current uncertainty in European markets, we will remain flexible in order to carry out an IPO of KSPG before the summer break,” a Rheinmetall spokesman said.

Last July, Rheinmetall announced that it was exploring an initial public offering (IPO) of KSPG but later put the plan on ice due to high market volatility.

KPSG increased its revenue by 17 percent to 2.31 billion euros ($2.94 billion) last year and widened its operating profit margin to 6.5 percent from 4.1 percent a year earlier.

Mainly specialising in combustion engine components, KSPG aims to profit from a major trend in the car industry towards reducing carbon emissions and boosting fuel efficiency through products like its variable valve control system or its exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) devices.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that the RAG Foundation, majority owner of German industrial conglomerate Evonik, would only give the final go for Evonik’s planned IPO when the volume of possible proceeds was clear. ($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by William Hardy)