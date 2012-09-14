FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall cancels IPO of car parts subsidiary
September 14, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall cancels IPO of car parts subsidiary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cites economic and political uncertainty in euro zone

* Says IPO remains option in the future

* Shares gain 2 pct in early trading

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall has cancelled plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its car parts division KSPG due to euro zone political and market uncertainty.

“We are under no time pressure as the medium-term development of the company is secured even without an IPO of automotive”, Chief Executive Klaus Eberhardt said in a statement on Friday, adding a listing remained an option in the future.

A raft of IPOs have been blown off course by volatile financial markets, with German insurer Talanx and chemicals firm Evonik calling off plans to go public.

Rheinmetall’s decision is unlikely to come as a surprise to investors as the group in June postponed IPO plans citing euro zone market volatility.

Shares in Rheinmetall, which also makes armoured vehicles and the guns for Leopard and Abrams tanks, gained 2 percent in early trading.

Europe has seen little significant IPO activity this year, save for flotations by DKSH and Ziggo which both found strong support in March.

State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, however, said on Friday it planned to push ahead with a flotation of its Direct Line insurance arm in what could be the biggest listing on the London Stock Exchange for over a year.

