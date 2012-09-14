FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall cancels IPO of car parts subsidiary
September 14, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Rheinmetall cancels IPO of car parts subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall has cancelled plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its automobile parts division KSPG due to euro zone political and market uncertainty.

“We are under no time pressure as the medium-term development of the company is secured even without an IPO of automotive”, Chief Executive Klaus Eberhardt said in a statement on Friday, adding a listing remained an option in the future.

A raft of IPOs have been blown off course by sagging financial markets, a factor which contributed to German insurer Talanx’s and chemicals firm Evonik’s calling off plans to go public. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Jonathan Gould)

