Rheinmetall wins contract to supply propellant powder to Nexter

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall said it struck a 10-year deal to supply propellant power for ammunition to French peer Nexter.

Rheinmetall said on Wednesday the contract, which is worth a three-digit million euro sum, would focus on both existing types of medium and large calibre ammunition for domestic and international markets as well as new types of ammunition for new markets.

Rheinmetall said the agreement would make a material contribution to capacity utilisation at the Aschau, Germany and Wimmis, Switzerland plants of its unit Rheinmetall Nitrochemie, one of Europe’s biggest producers of propellant powder. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)