Rheinmetall wins U.S. screening smoke munitions order
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall wins U.S. screening smoke munitions order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall won an order for screening smoke grenades from the U.S. Navy as part of recently struck framework agreements worth a total of $127.8 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall’s U.S. subsidiary American Rheinmetall Munitions will supply screening smoke munitions worth $6.8 million, Rheinmetall said, bringing the volume of orders placed under the framework agreement so far to $33 million. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

