FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rheinmetall wins order worth up to 2 bln eur from Norway, Sweden
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 28, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall wins order worth up to 2 bln eur from Norway, Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall said it won an order for the delivery of up to 2,000 military vehicles to Sweden and Norway and all related maintenance services in a deal worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion).

Sweden and Norway have signed respective framework agreements and intend to order the vehicles between 2014 and 2026, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a first step, Norway and Sweden have placed an order for 335 vehicles worth 200 million euros, to be delivered between 2015 and 2017, Rheinmetall said.

Shares in the company extended gains and traded up 2 percent at 1000 GMT. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.