#Industrials
July 29, 2013 / 5:17 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall cuts defence forecast for 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY EBIT of 60-70 mln euros for defence division

* Previous outlook was for 130 million euros

* Reaffirms FY outlook for automotive division (Adds details)

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall has slashed its 2013 earnings forecast for its defence division as key customer countries cut their munitions budget, it said on Monday.

Rheinmetall said it now expected operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the defence business of between 60 million euros ($79.5 million) and 70 million euros, compared with the previous target of 130 million euros.

Defence sales were now estimated to be around 100 million euros lower than the earlier target of 2.4 billion, it added.

It said in the first half of 2013, new orders for the defence business rose 13 percent 1.28 billion euros, with its order backlog rising 17 percent to 5.38 billion euros.

It said it continued to expect full-year sales of between 2.4 billion and 2.5 billion euros for its automotive division, as well as EBIT before restructuring measures of around 140 million euros.

$1 = 0.7545 euros Reporting by Natalia Drozdiak and Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
