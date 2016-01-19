FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall "highly confident" in 2015 goals-slides
January 19, 2016

Rheinmetall "highly confident" in 2015 goals-slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall is “highly confident” of reaching its 2015 goals, according to a presentation published on its website on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall expects a 9 percent increase in sales to about 5.1 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and a 1.6 percentage-point increase in its operational profit margin to slightly above 5 percent as heightened global conflicts drive demand for arms.

The group is due to publish preliminary 2015 figures next month and its annual report on March 17. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

