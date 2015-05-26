FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall to establish tanks JV with Poland's PGZ
May 26, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Rheinmetall to establish tanks JV with Poland's PGZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 26 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall is establishing a joint venture with Polish armaments group PGZ to develop an armoured fighting vehicle, it said on Tuesday, confirming a report in German business daily Handelsblatt.

The report said the two firms aimed to build an amphibious tank for the Polish army and later for export abroad, to be used mainly in reconnaissance.

PGZ was not immediately available to comment.

Polish defence spending, at around 2 percent of gross domestic product, is among the highest in Europe. The country recently raised it in a move whose urgency was underscored by Russia’s intervention in neighbouring Ukraine.

Rheinmetall’s defence division is loss-making. The group warned on profits twice last year, partly due to German restrictions on arms-related exports to countries including Russia.

Handelsblatt said Poland aimed to procure around 200 tanks for over 300 million euros ($326 million) to replace its Soviet-era fighting vehicles.

It said Rheinmetall and PGZ planned to start developing the vehicles later this year and start supplying them in three to four years’ time. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Wiktor Szari in Warsaw and Anneli Palmen and Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; editing by Susan Thomas)

