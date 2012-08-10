FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall to pay for tank revamp with sale gain
August 10, 2012 / 6:04 AM / 5 years ago

Rheinmetall to pay for tank revamp with sale gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German group Rheinmetall said it could pay for restructuring of its tank business with proceeds from the sale of shares in unit Rheinmetall Airborne Systems to EADS’ Cassidian.

“The necessary expenditure... will be recognised in the second half of 2012,” Rheinmetall said on Friday as it posted better than expected first-half operating profit.

Rheinmetall said earlier this week it planned to restructure its tank activities, Rheinmetall Landsysteme (RLS), which are part of the defence division that saw operating profit slide by about 10 percent in the first half of 2012.

RLS has about 1,500 employees at its four German sites in Kiel, Kassel, Unterluess and Gersthofen, where it makes battle tanks, mine clearing systems and howitzers.

Rheinmetall has so far not said whether it is considering shutting facilities or cutting jobs. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

