Rheinmetall slashes 2014 outlook a second time
November 3, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall slashes 2014 outlook a second time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall cut its 2014 earnings forecast for a second time, citing cost overruns at a Scandinavian unit, provisions related to a naval weapons deals and a shift in sales to lower-margin products.

The defence group said on Monday it now saw full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, coming to 150 million euros ($187.5 million), compared with a previous guidance for 200-220 million.

Rheinmetall had already slashed its 2014 earnings forecast in August, after the German government withdrew its approval for a contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its automotive business to a joint venture.

$1 = 0.8001 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan

