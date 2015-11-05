FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rheinmetall lifts forecast on easing defence market
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 5, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Rheinmetall lifts forecast on easing defence market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall lifted its full-year sales and profit forecasts, saying it saw defence spending rising in many countries after years of constraint.

Rheinmetall said on Thursday it now expected sales of 5.1 billion euros ($5.5 billion), up from its previous forecast of 5 billion euros, and an operating profit margin of slightly above 5 percent, instead of around 5 percent.

“Despite the budgetary constraints in many western countries, some European states are ... again investing more in modernising their armed forces,” Rheinmetall said, pointing to the Ukraine conflict as one driver of higher military spending.

For the third quarter, Rheinmetall reported a 9 percent rise in sales to 1.19 billion euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 61 million euros versus a loss of 7 million a year ago, beating average forecasts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.