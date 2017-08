FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall reported a better-than-expected 23 percent year-on-year jump in 2016 operating profit on Wednesday, driven by its defence unit.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 353 million euros ($373 million), above the 342 million-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Joshua Franklin)