UPDATE 2-Rheinmetall defence orders offer hope after problems

* Adjusted 2014 EBIT 102 mln euros, misses 130 mln target

* Q4 defence orders up 76 pct to 1.22 bln eur (Releads on orders, adds shares, analyst)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rheinmetall reported a 76 percent jump in fourth-quarter orders at its problem-hit defence division, lifting its shares more than 4 percent on Thursday.

Rheinmetall warned twice on profits last year as Germany cracked down on arms export licences, forcing it to abandon plans to supply a combat training centre for Russia and delaying other projects.

On Thursday, it said problems at its defence division, which also included a fine to settle a Greek bribery investigation, led to higher-than-expected charges of 58 million euros in 2014.

It posted a 2014 adjusted EBIT of 102 millions euros, missing its target of 130 million, despite a strong performance at the automotive division, which made a record EBIT of 184 million.

Sales rose 6 percent to 4.69 million euros versus a Reuters analysts’ forecast of 4.64 billion.

Demand for products to reduce pollution and emissions helped sales at its automotive division.

ORDER INTAKE

The market focused on a fourth-quarter defence order intake of 1.22 billion euros ($1.39 billion) as well as a 10 percent currency-adjusted sales increase in automotive.

The shares rose to a five-month high of 42.15 euros. By 0827 GMT they were up 4.4 percent at 41.97 euros, leading a flat German mid-cap index.

“We believe the results in Defence will recover,” analyst Gordon Schoenell of Bankhaus Lampe wrote in a note, retaining his “buy” rating on the stock.

Analysts said they believed Rheinmetall had booked an order worth 500 million to 600 million euros for wheeled armoured personnel carriers for Algeria.

Rheinmetall’s exposure to the defence market, which accounts for about half its sales, means it trades at a 15 percent discount to German automotive suppliers, at 14 times 12-month forward earnings, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Germany is the world’s third-largest arms exporter behind the United States and Russia, but the government endorsed a more stringent application of export rules last year after arms sales to non-aligned states soared.

The industry has begun to consolidate in Europe in response to shrinking arms budgets.

Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, currently a partner of Rheinmetall’s for Puma infantry fighting vehicles, plans to merge with French rival Nexter.