UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall order book at high as defence budgets rise

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall’s order backlog reached a new high of 7.3 billion euros ($8.3 billion) at the end of the first quarter as defence budgets showed signs of rising, the company said on Thursday.

Order intake at its defence unit jumped 75 percent, boosted by a large contract to modernise Skyguard air defence systems, and the unit narrowed its loss before interest and tax to 17 million euros from 28 million euros a year ago.

Rheinmetall’s automotive unit reported orders down 4 percent amid deterioration of demand in Brazil, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 5 percent.

Group sales rose 2 percent, adjusted for currency effects, to 1.18 billion euros, while EBIT jumped 41 percent to 31 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected sales of 1.22 billion euros and EBIT of 34 million on average.

Rheinmetall shares were indicated to open 1.5 percent lower.

The company affirmed its full-year guidance for sales to rise by more than 5 percent to around 5.5 billion euros with an EBIT margin of about 6 percent.