Rheinmetall defence unit drives 2015 earnings beat
February 26, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Rheinmetall defence unit drives 2015 earnings beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall’s defence unit swung back to a clear profit in 2015, driving overall results that clearly beat expectations for the German group.

The defence unit posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 90 million euros ($100 million), compared with a loss of 67 million euros in 2014 and exceeding the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Conflicts in Syria and Ukraine are among the factors driving renewed defence spending in Europe after years of cutbacks. IHS Jane’s estimates that over 2015-19 an extra $50 billion will be added to Western European defence spending.

Rheinmetall shares were indicated to open up 2.3 percent, near the top of the German mid-cap index.

Rheinmetall’s automotive division also improved its profitability and the company said in preliminary results on Friday it grew faster than the market.

Rheinmetall is due to report final 2015 results on March 17. ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
