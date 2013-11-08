Rheinmetall Q3 operating profit up on demand for auto parts

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German defence and automotive parts group Rheinmetall on Friday posted an unexpected gain in quarterly operating profit, helped by demand for its auto parts.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items rose to 31 million euros ($41.5 million) from 30 million euros last year, above the 28.4 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

“The automotive sector is developing very positively despite the difficult market environment,” said Chief Executive Armin Papperger.

The group still expects 2013 EBIT before special items of between 180-200 million euros, with annual sales of 4.7-4.8 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7472 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz

