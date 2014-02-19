FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall 2013 underlying operating profit falls less than expected
February 19, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

Rheinmetall 2013 underlying operating profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall reported a 21 percent drop in 2013 underlying operating profit due to restructuring costs that still beat even the most optimistic analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items fell to 213 million euros ($293 million) from 268 million euros the year before, beating both Rheinmetall’s own target of 180-200 million and analysts’ forecast of 198 million in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.7272 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter

