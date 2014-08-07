Rheinmetall slashes 2014 outlook on Russian contract, auto JV

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall slashed its 2014 operating profit aim after the German government withdrew its approval for a contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its automotive business to a joint venture.

Rheinmetall said on Thursday it now saw group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) coming to between 200 million and 220 million euros ($268-294 million), down from a previous target range of 230 million to 250 million.