Rheinmetall slashes 2014 outlook on Russian contract, auto JV
August 7, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall slashes 2014 outlook on Russian contract, auto JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall slashed its 2014 operating profit aim after the German government withdrew its approval for a contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its automotive business to a joint venture.

Rheinmetall said on Thursday it now saw group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) coming to between 200 million and 220 million euros ($268-294 million), down from a previous target range of 230 million to 250 million.

1 US dollar = 0.7473 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

