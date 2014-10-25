FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall close to buying ThyssenKrupp submarine arm -magazine
October 25, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Rheinmetall close to buying ThyssenKrupp submarine arm -magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German tank manufacturer Rheinmetall is close to buying steel group ThyssenKrupp’s marine systems business, according to Wirtschaftswoche.

The two companies are about 100 million euros ($126.70 million) apart on a possible price for the division which includes submarines and surface vessels, and a deal could be reached as early as the end of this year, the magazine reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

ThyssenKrupp said it was currently not in talks with Rheinmetall. Duesseldorf-based Rheinmetall declined to comment.

Analysts have said Rheinmetall is aiming to bulk up in response to efforts by German rival Krauss Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to combine with French rival Nexter, a move designed to help them withstand defence-spending cuts.

Two months ago, Germany’s economy minister urged the arms industry to consolidate with European peers, making clear that years of expanding exports were over. (1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
