FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
No approval needed to set up firms abroad, Germany says on Rheinmetall's Turkey plans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 19, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 4 months ago

No approval needed to set up firms abroad, Germany says on Rheinmetall's Turkey plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - Asked about plans to build a Rheinmetall factory in Turkey, a German Economy Ministry spokesman said setting up a company abroad did not require permission from the German government but transferring knowledge did.

"Just founding a firm abroad is not subject to foreign trade law but transferring knowledge to a firm abroad, for example, which also happens if you start up production, is subject to foreign trade law and would need to be approved by us," a spokesman for the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Rheinmetall started making plans for a factory in Turkey more two years ago. The group's CEO Armin Papperger told German newspaper Tagesspiegel last month that it was not yet producing anything. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Michelle Martin and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.