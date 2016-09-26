FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Austria's RHI names chemicals industry veteran as CEO
September 26, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Austria's RHI names chemicals industry veteran as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chemicals industry veteran Stefan Borgas will become chief executive of Austrian fire-proof material maker RHI as of Dec. 1, the company said on Monday.

Borgas, 52, will replace Franz Struzl, who has run the company for the past five years but been ill since June.

Borgas spent 14 years at German chemicals giant BASF before becoming the chief of Switzerland's Lonza Group in 2004 and the boss of Israel Chemicals in 2012.

Struzl's contract was initially going to end at the end of next year. He will resign on Nov. 30 and act as a consultant to the company once he has fully recovered, RHI said.

RHI's shares fell as much as 6 percent to a four week low, underperforming the Austrian blue-chip-index ATX which was 0.9 percent lower at 1009 GMT.

The shares had gained 17 percent since the company raised its full year guidance in August, saying it expected an operating margin of roughly 8 percent, which corresponds to an increase by roughly one percentage point compared with the previous year.

After joining potash supplier ICL four years ago, Borgas had to find a strategy to operate in an environment of slumping potash prices.

He battled Israel's government over plans to heavily tax mining companies. He also tried to cut costs, freeze about $2 billion of investments in Israel and expanded ICL's operations abroad. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
