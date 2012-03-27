FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RHI extends CEO Struzl's contract by five years
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 27, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

RHI extends CEO Struzl's contract by five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 27 (Reuters) - Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI AG has extended the contract of Chief Executive Franz Struzl and two other management board members by five years, it said on Tuesday.

Struzl, who turns 70 in July, took the CEO job vacated when Henning Jensen resigned last September.

He is a former chief executive at steel products group Voestalpine and managed Villares Metals in Brazil, a company of the Boehler-Uddeholm Group.

RHI said after a supervisory board meeting that Chief Financial Officer Mark Eckhout would resign from the management board at the end of this month and would take an important position in the development of its U.S. business.

It named Barbara Potisk-Eibensteiner as CFO for five years as of April 1. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.