RHI sees lower sales, flat operating earnings in 2016
February 12, 2016 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

RHI sees lower sales, flat operating earnings in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Austrian fireproof-materials maker RHI said on Friday it expects lower sales and stagnant operating profit this year, citing a slowdown in some markets and a highly competitive environment.

The group is looking into cutting production capacity in Europe and into cutbacks at the sales and general administrative departments, it added.

RHI, which reported preliminary 2015 operating results and sales last week, said 2015 net income dropped by two-thirds to 17.6 million euros ($19.78 million) after a fourth-quarter net loss of 38.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

