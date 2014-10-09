UPDATE 1-Weak Europe economy weighs on RHI long-term sales target-CEO

* Expects to pay at least 0.75 eur dividend - CEO

* Sees revenue, EBIT rising in 2015

* Plans acquisition in United States (Adds CEO quotes, background, acquisition plans, Norway plant)

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austrian specialised fireproof materials maker RHI might not reach its long-term revenue target of 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) by 2020 as planned due to weak growth in Europe, its chief executive said on Thursday.

RHI had set itself that long-term annual sales target based on revenue of around 700 million euros via acquisitions and around 2.3 billion euros through tapping growing markets and investments. In 2013 it had revenues of 1.8 billion euros.

“The 2.2, 2.3 billion are most probably not achievable by 2020 taking into account today very moderate gross domestic product and economic growth,” Franz Struzl told reporters, referring mainly to Europe but also South America.

RHI is looking for acquisitions mainly in the United States, which is its biggest market but where it does not now have its own production. Struzl gave no details of future U.S. acquisitions, but said RHI had plans to build a site in Russia.

RHI’s other long-term goal of a generating a margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 12 percent of sales can be reached by 2020, Struzl said. In the first half of 2014, its EBIT margin stood at 8.6 percent.

RHI, which specialises in producing fire-proof coating material for the steel and glass industry, will probably not pay a smaller dividend for 2014 than last year’s 0.75 euros per share, he said, adding sales and EBIT were set to rise in 2015.

RHI in the past had to impair about 65 percent of its 100 million euro plant in Norway which is set to extract magnesium - needed to make fire-proof materials - from sea water, but sees no need for further impairments in 2014, Struzl said.

He expected the continuing problems at the prototype plant, which is using new technology, to be solved by the end of next year.

RHI shares fell 0.5 percent to 20.84 euros by 1026 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.787 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; editing by Susan Thomas and Michael Shields)