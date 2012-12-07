FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen cuts stake in Austria's RHI to 3.6 pct
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen cuts stake in Austria's RHI to 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is cutting its stake in Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI AG, RHI said on Friday.

RHI said it had been informed by the Raiffeisen group that RBI had agreed to sell its nearly 2.9 million shares in RHI. Half of that stake would be divested by Dec. 7, it added, leaving RBI with a stake of around 3.6 percent.

An RBI spokesman said the shares were sold to small number of financial investors and that he would not rule out a further reduction in its RHI holding.

Raiffeisen got the shares as part of an RHI restructuring in 2010.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.