FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Austria's RHI reports higher than expected operating profit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 10 months ago

Austria's RHI reports higher than expected operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Austrian fireproof industrial materials maker RHI reported a higher than expected increase in its third-quarter operating profit helped by a better product mix and positive net effects from a power supply contract in Norway.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 32.5 million euros ($35.9 million) in the three months through September from 22.8 million a year ago, the group said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast EBIT of 27.3 million euros.

The company confirmed it expected an operating EBIT margin of roughly 8 percent for the year, about 1 percentage point better than last year.

However, it said that should it take any decision on plant structure in the fourth quarter following its planned acquisition of Magnesita, it could lead to non-cash impairment losses of up to 10 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.