#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-RHI Q1 profit rises, sees better margin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 profit after tax up 75 pct to 32.0 million euros

* Operating profit rises 15 pct to 33.6 mln euros

* Operating margin 7.7 pct vs 7.1 pct year ago

* Expects higher margin in 2012 (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, MAY 15 - Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI AG boosted first-quarter operating profit 15 percent while increasing its operating margin, it said on Tuesday, reaffirming its forecast for higher profitability in 2012.

“Price increases and the cost-cutting program initiated in 2012 in combination with a positive contribution to earnings of the higher level of backward integration lead us to expect a higher margin for the entire year 2012 than in the past financial year,” it said.

Despite negative foreign currency effects, operating profit rose to 33.6 million euros ($43.1 million), raising its operating margin to 7.7 percent from 7.1 percent.

RHI had said in March it expected to maintain 2012 revenues at the 2011 level despite the uncertain economic environment and forecast its operating margin should rise. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

