UPDATE 1-RHI operating profit drops on management payouts

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI reported a 44 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit due to negative currency effects and expenses relating to management changes.

RHI, a world leader in refractory products used in high-temperature steel production and other processes, said on Tuesday its operating result was 27 million euros ($36 million), below the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll.

The company warned last month its profit would be hit by problems at a Norwegian plant, currency effects and tough market conditions, but had not given a cost for the management shake-up announced in June.

Revenues fell by a worse-than-expected 6 percent to 445 million euros, hurt by a weak cement business and despite the integration of Orient Refractories, which RHI bought in April.

RHI reiterated that it expected stable full-year sales but would struggle to match last year’s operating result margin.

“Realising the operating result margin of the year 2012 appears to be challenging in view of the negative currency effects and one-off expenses in the second quarter as well as the negative effects from Norway, which are expected for the second half of the year,” it said.