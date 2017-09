VIENNA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI reported a bigger-than-expected net loss of 38 million euros ($52 million)for the fourth quarter as problems with a plant in Norway persisted and demand from steelmaker customers fell.

RHI said on Tuesday it would keep its 2013 dividend steady at 0.75 euros per share, against an average forecast of 0.72 euros in a Reuters poll..