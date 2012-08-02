FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhino Resources profit beats estimates on lower costs
August 2, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Rhino Resources profit beats estimates on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Coal producer Rhino Resource Partners LP reported a better-than-expected profit on lower operating costs.

Net income rose to $13 million, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter from $9.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue marginally rose to $90 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $81.37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cost of operations fell 11 percent to $60.2 million.

Rhino shares closed at $13.34 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
