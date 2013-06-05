RHJ International's biggest shareholder mulls break-up proposal

* Franklin Equity Group reviewing proposal

* RHJI also urged to ditch BHF-Bank bid

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - Franklin Equity Group, the biggest shareholder in RHJ International (RHJI), is considering supporting a proposal to break up the owner of private bank Kleinwort Benson, it said on Wednesday.

A group of hedge funds led by Geneva-based Equilibria Capital Management last week demanded the break up of Belgium-based RHJI, citing poor share performance and “erratic” strategy.

“We will review the proposals from Equilibria and their investor group, in addition to having a dialogue with the management of RHJI,” Edwin Lugo, portfolio manager at Franklin Equity Group, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The shareholder group pushing for a break-up represents 4 percent of RHJI, so the support of Franklin, which holds 15.5 percent of the group, according to Reuters data, would add significant weight to the proposal.

The shareholder group, which also includes Britain’s Polar Capital, French Mantra Investissement, Spain’s Alpha Plus, and Cayman Islands-based Overseas Asset Management, is asking RHJI to abandon its initiative to buy Deutsche Bank’s BHF-Bank unit.

The group led by Equilibria wants RHJI’s 200 million euro ($261.43 million) acquisition war chest to be handed over to shareholders instead.

However, RHJI said on Monday that ditching the bid might incur charges from Deutsche Bank, as the seller, and its co-investors.

Shareholders will vote on the proposals at RHJI’s annual meeting on June 18.