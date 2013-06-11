FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RHJI's main shareholder says against breaking up company
June 11, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

RHJI's main shareholder says against breaking up company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Funds led by Equilibria want to break up RHJI

* Franklin Equity Group says it supports management

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - Franklin Equity Group, the biggest shareholder in RHJ International, said on Tuesday it will not support a proposal to break up the owner of private bank Kleinwort Benson.

A group of hedge funds led by Geneva-based Equilibria Capital Management have demanded the break up of Belgium-based RHJI, citing poor share performance and “erratic” strategy.

“We share in the frustration over the company’s performance in the past few years. However, we currently support management,” Edwin Lugo, portfolio manager at Franklin Equity Group, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Franklin holds 15.5 percent of the group, according to Reuters data, while shareholders pushing for a break-up represent 4 percent of RHJI.

The shareholder group, which also includes Britain’s Polar Capital, French Mantra Investissement and Spain’s Alpha Plus, is asking RHJI to abandon its initiative to buy Deutsche Bank’s BHF-Bank unit.

The group wants RHJI’s 200 million euro ($265 million) acquisition war chest to be handed over to shareholders instead.

RHJI has said that ditching the bid might incur charges from Deutsche Bank, as the seller, and its co-investors.

Shareholders will vote on the proposals at RHJI’s annual meeting on June 18.

